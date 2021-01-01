Savoy House Kane 3-Light Bathroom Vanity Light in Satin Nickel - 8-890-3-SN

Perfect Paula’s home is always polished and pristine, including her powder room. Be like Paula and add some beauty to your bath with the Kane vanity light from Savoy House. Featuring a trio of gently curved etched white glass shades resting atop pedestals of softly gleaming satin nickel, this elegant light enhances bathrooms with classic yet contemporary good looks and softly filtered illumination that flatters its surroundings. It can be mounted with the shades pointing up for overall ambience or down for more directional luminance. A dimmer can be added for additional brightness control. Lovely in traditional and transitional settings, the Kane also looks right at home with many other types of decor including contemporary and urban modern.