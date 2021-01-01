From k&h pet products
K&H Cleanflow Medium with Reservoir, 1.4 gallon plus 1 gallon reservoir
Our silent, leak-proof design won't splash on floors and carpet. It filters a full bowl up to 130 times per hour through charcoal that helps remove impurities. Keeping water fresh with the K&H CleanFlow water filter invites more water consumption to help keep pet healthy. Easy cleaning and dishwasher safe. Available with or without the reservoir tank. UL Safety Listed pump. Two-year warranty.