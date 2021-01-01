Trademark Fine Art 'Kanari II' Canvas Art by Melissa Averinos

Artist: Melissa AverinosSubject: AbstractStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a warped, bleeding watercolor grid pattern in shades of teal, brown, and white. Melissa Averinos lives and creates art. Growing up on Cape Cod she has always painted and collaged with abandon. From a studio in her old house that she shares with her "adorable husband and rescue dogs", she creates art and quilts and all sorts of beautiful things. In 2016 she won Best in Show for her original modern quilt at QuiltCon and teaches modern quilting at home and on the road. Melissa loves painting, quilting, rust, unicorns, yoga, gardening, thrift shopping and pie. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.