Trademark Fine Art 'Kami XIII' Canvas Art by Kathrine Lovell

Artist: Kathrine LovellSubject: AbstractStyle: BohemianProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features black medallions collaged on a cream background. Many elements make Kathrine Lovell's paintings unique. Her work balances an ethereal view of the natural world with complex patterning. She combines individual small images into larger compositions, creating the effect of tile. Kathrine received her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design and teaches painting and works as a decorative painter. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.