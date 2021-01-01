From k3 by kenzo takada
K3 by Kenzo Takada - Kami Jacquard Throw With Clouds Print - Cream
Advertisement
Add a soft touch to your space with this Kami throw from K3 by Kenzo Takada. Made from a wool blend, this throw features a jacquard cloud inspired design and has been finished with fringed edges. It's perfect for pairing with more accessories and home textiles from the world-renowned designer. Key features: * Material: 73% wool, 18% polyamide, 8% acetate, 1% polyester * Dimensions: 130x190cm * Cloud inspired design * Cream tones * Fringed edges