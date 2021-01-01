Vision Grills 51" Kamado Charcoal Grill with Smoker

The series has re-set the bar for design and innovation with its separate calibrated control systems for both smoking and grilling. Located on both the top vent and in the bottom Pro Zone, the Professional C. Series has smoker and grilling control knobs to give you ultimate control throughout the entire temperature spectrum from the low slow-smoking temperatures all the way up through the blazing heat horsepower needed for grilling and searing. Bottom line: If you're a bit of a control freak when it comes to smoking or if you simply want a nearly effortless way to achieve grilling perfection, then only the Professional C. Series will do.