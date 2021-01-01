From birch lane
Kalvin 36" Wide Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman
Advertisement
Add a chic finishing touch to your living room or den with this linen-upholstered ottoman. Featuring diamond tufting and espresso-finished legs, this piece offers traditional style to your abode. It’s perfect for kicking up your feet after work, offering extra seating, or serving as a spot to rest trays of snacks on movie night. It measures 18'' H x 36'' W x 36'' D and has a weight capacity of 250 lbs. Proudly made in the USA. Fabric: Green