From arsuite
Kalmanovitz 8" Futon Mattress
Advertisement
Features:Kalmanovitz collectionSoft surface feelMade in the USAFrame Not IncludedVisco memory foam size: 3"Construction: Memory foam and foamConvoluted foam base size: 4.5"Color: GraySize (Size: King): KingSize (Size: Full): FullSize (Size: Queen): QueenSeating Comfort: PlushCountry of Origin: United StatesCore Construction: Memory foamType: Futon MattressCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAFrame Not Included: NoCompatible frame part number: Spefications:Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoDimensions:Overall Thickness: 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Twin): 39Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Full): 54Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 76Overall Length - Head to Toe (Size: Twin, Full): 75Overall Length - Head to Toe (Size: Queen, King): 80Assembly:Warranty:Manufacturer provides 10 years warranty Size: Twin