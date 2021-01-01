From feiss
Feiss Kalli 2-Light Chrome Bath Light with Crystal Glass Shades
Advertisement
The glamorous Kalli bath lighting collection by Feiss emits soft light sparkling through thick, multi-faceted, clear pressed votive crystal glass shades which rest on softly flourishing arms. The elegant and feminine aesthetic is grounded with a tailored back plate to add an extra design detail, ensuring the transitional approach complements a wide array of decor. Lighting fixtures in the Kalli line include 2 and 3-light bath vanities and a 1-light wall sconce, all offered in either a Satin Nickel or Chrome finish.