Kaliyah 32" Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set with Mirror

Features:Composition: 1 Cabinet, 1 basin, 1 mirrorMaterial: multilayer board, melamine wainscotFenghuanglite basin and aluminum alloy handleDrainpipe and faucet not includedEquipped with setscrew and plasterboard self-tapping screwThis manufacturer provides 2 kinds of wall anchors for normal brick wall and gypsum board partition wallMounting Location: Wall Mounted StandardCountertop Material: CeramicTop Material Details: Top Finish: WhiteBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationBase Finish: BrownFinished Back: Mirrored Finish: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSink Included: YesSink Shape: RectangularOverflow Hole: Sink Type: UndermountSink Material: CeramicSink Finish: WhiteNumber of Sinks Accommodated: 1Compatible Sink Part Number: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Soft Close Door Hinges: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Functional Drawers: 1Number of False Drawers: Soft Close Drawer Glides: NoDrawer Safety Stop: Dovetailed Drawer Construction: Faucet Included: NoMaximum Flow Rate (GPM): Faucet Finish: Mirror Included: YesFrame Material: Number of Mirrors: Medicine Cabinet Included: NoCompatible Backsplash Part Number: Mounting Bracket Included: YesCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: P-Trap Included: YesWhat is a Drain Assembly?: A drain assembly connects the sink to the P-Trap. It enables the faucet to function with the sink to drain or trap water in the basin.Compatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Sidesplash Included: Compatible Sidesplash Part Number: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseFalse Drawers: Number of Functional Drawers Vizcon: 1 DrawerSoft Close: No Soft CloseNumber of Sinks: 1Spefications:ASME A112.18.2 Compliant: NoASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: NoUL Listed: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: N/AADA Compliant: NoANSI A117.1 Compliant: NoASME A112.19.3 Compliant: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGSA Approved: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISO 14000 Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesUPC Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoCSA Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoIAPMO Certified: NoVermont Act 193 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoLow Lead Compliant: NoEnergy Star Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoASME A112.18.1 Compliant: NoUL 1951 Listed: NoFIRA Certified: NoCSA B125.1 Certified: NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 37Overall Width - Side to Side: 32Overall Depth - Front to Back: 20Cabinet Base Width - Side to Side: 32Mirror Height - Top to Bottom: 24Mirror Width - Side to Side: 32Spout Reach - Front to Back: Spout Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Sink Depth - Top to Bottom: Sink Width - Front to Back: Sink Length - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 84Base Weight: Countertop Weight: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesInstallation Required : YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: