Kalinjar Straight Window Valance
Features:100% CottonDry clean onlyMade in the USAProduct Type: Window ValanceDesign: TailoredColor: Red/Brown/GoldMaterial: CottonMaterial Details: 100% CottonPattern: PaisleyHeader Type: Rod pocketLiner or Backing Included: YesLiner Material: Liner Color: IvoryValance Included: YesValance Height: Cafe Curtain Included: NoCafe Curtain Height: Life Stage: AdultCleaning Method: Dry clean onlyCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySpefications:UL Listed: FIRA Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISO 9001 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ITTO Compliant: NFPA 701 Certified: NoANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NocUL Listed: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: GreenSpec: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: BS 476 Compliant: SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 72Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: