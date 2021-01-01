Easy-going style with an industrial edge. Kali contours perforated metal into an outdoor ottoman to pair with our Kali lounge chair. Perfectly scaled for a balcony or small patio, the black-coated aluminum ottoman props up feet or provides an extra seat with relaxing contours and a breezy punched pattern. A tailored, weather-resistant silver cushion hugs Kali's curves for an extra layer of comfort. Designed by Mark Daniel of Slate design, the Kali outdoor aluminum ottoman with cushion is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Designed by Mark Daniel of Slate Design Aluminum with black powdercoat finish Do not leave spills unattended Cover or store indoors during extreme weather or off-season months Outdoor furniture cover recommended sold separately Foam cushion covered in weather-resistant 100% Sunbrella ÃÂ© acrylic Cushion has fabric tab fasteners Clean chair with damp cloth; spot clean cushion