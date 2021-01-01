From jaipur living
Rich with detail and saturated color, the Kalesi collection makes a statement with updated traditional flair. The Novah rug showcases a global medallion pattern in a red and gray colorway. Crafted of durable polyester, the incredibly high-resolution digital printing gives the impression of a hand-knot quality at an accessible price. Jaipur Living Kalesi 5 x 8 Red/Gray Indoor Medallion Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Polyester | RUG148638