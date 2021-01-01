From niki jones
Niki Jones - Kaleidoscope Pillow - 50x50cm - Gray Tones
Make a statement in any room of the home with this Kaleidoscope cushion from Niki Jones. Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Kashmir using crewel embroidery techniques, this stunning cushion is adorned with a geometric kaleidoscope design. Pair this cushion with complementing designs available from Niki Jones to infuse any setting with colour and texture. Key features: * Decorative pillow * Material: cotton * Dimensions: 50x50cm * Geometric kaleidoscope pattern * Hand crewel embroidery * In gray & cream tones * Handcrafted by skilled craftsmen in Kashmir * Luxurious feather pad included * Natural linen reverse * Concealed zip fastening * Dry clean only