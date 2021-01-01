HAY - Kaleido Tray - Extra Small - Light Amber

Add a splash of colour to your kitchen with this Kaleido tray from HAY. Ideal for serving drinks and nibbles to guests this tray has been crafted from powder coated steel. Bold, definitive lines have been used to create its unique, angular profile that is sure to bring a modern twist to any interior it is placed in. Available in a variety of colours, more Kaleido trays are also available from HAY; all designed for use together to create a personalised style. Key features: * Vibrant serving tray * Material: powder coated steel * Dimensions: L19xW11cm * Striking angular shape * A chic light amber shade * Designed to fit with other Kaleido Trays