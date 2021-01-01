Kalea 52" Armless Settee

Inspired by the curvaceous, fun designs of the mid-century modern aesthetic, the Kalea settee is the perfect choice for completing a retro living space or adding a dash of glam appeal to any space in your home! Featuring solid wood tapered legs, the solid birch wood frame is wrapped in velvet upholstery and accented by hand channel tufting, while hand-tied sinuous springs pair with the flame retardant foam fill to create a comfortable and durable seating experience. Whether you’re kicking back with the latest book club read or simply watching the nightly news, the Kalea settee is a great addition for yourself or friends and guests! Fabric: Garnet Rose Velvet