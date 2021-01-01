DaVinci Kalani 3 Drawer Dresser in Espresso Finish

DURABILITY: 3 spacious drawers that can hold all the adorable baby clothes, blanket, and more. We've built this dresser with features like support bars to make it sturdier and long-lastingVERSATILE DESIGN: Changing station now. Big kid dresser later! This dresser is designed so that you can add a DaVinci changing tray (#M0219) to use as a convenient changing station during the baby years.SMOOTH GLIDE: Euro drawer glides make opening the drawers easy even when your hands are full with your babyMETAL KNOBS: This dresser features upgraded metal knobs that protect it from easy nicks and damagesEASY ASSEMBLY: We've done the hardest part for you! Drawer glides come pre-assembled so that you can put your dresser together more quickly and start enjoying your nursery soonerQUALITY MATERIAL: Made of solid sustainable New Zealand pinewood and TSCA compliant engineered wood -only the best for your babyFOR YOUR BABY'S SAFETY: Say goodbye to toxic chemicals! Finished in a non-toxic multi-step painting process and lead and phthalate safe. Rest assured knowing it exceeds ASTM International and U.S. CPSC safety standards. Stop mechanism and anti-tip kit included for additional safety1-year warranty