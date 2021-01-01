Kaja Cameo Rose and Light Blue Abstract Plaid 8x10 Area Rug R-1024B-810

Abstract Plaid Area RugTight Low Pile WeaveProtect Floors From Traffic/FurnitureGripping Jute Fabric Underside100% Polyester MicrofiberStain Resistant / Easy To CleanHigh Density / Machine-Woven.Make a sophisticated statement with the Kaja Criss-Cross Modern Abstract Area Rug. Patterned with an elegant modern design, Kaja is a soft machine-woven polyester microfiber rug that offers wide-ranging support and an exquisitely plush and cozy feeling underfoot. Complete with a jute fabric bottom, Kaja enhances traditional and contemporary modern decors while outlasting everyday use. Featuring a stylish trellis design with a high density weave, this non-shedding area rug is the perfect addition to a living room, bedroom, entryway, kitchen, dining room, or family room. Kaja is a family-friendly stain resistant rug with easy maintenance. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with diluted soap or detergent as needed. Create a comfortable play area for kids and pets while protecting your floors with this carefree decor update for your home. Set Includes: One - Kaja Criss-Cross Modern 8x10 Area Rug