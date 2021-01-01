From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Kairos 8 x 10 Pink/Blue Indoor Medallion Moroccan Area Rug Polyester | RUG146958
Advertisement
The vintage-inspired Kairos collection brings a playful and warm vibe to contemporary spaces. The Evadne rug features tribal medallions in a tonal pink and gray colorway, perfectly distressed for a boho-chic touch. This printed style offers the timelessness of a classic Turkish motif with the versatility and affordability of a power-loomed rug. Jaipur Living Kairos 8 x 10 Pink/Blue Indoor Medallion Moroccan Area Rug Polyester | RUG146958