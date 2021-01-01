From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Kairos 3 x 8 Pink/Brown Indoor Medallion Moroccan Runner Polyester | RUG146953
The vintage-inspired Kairos collection brings a playful and warm vibe to contemporary spaces. The Chilton rug features a classic medallion pattern in tones of pink, rich brown, and rosy tan. This printed style offers the timelessness of a classic Turkish motif with the versatility and affordability of a power-loomed rug. Jaipur Living Kairos 3 x 8 Pink/Brown Indoor Medallion Moroccan Runner Polyester | RUG146953