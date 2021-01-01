Kaing Stainless Steel Fountain

This waterfall is a perfect decorative addition to your pond or pool. You can enjoy the relaxing sounds of the water feature and get a sense of calm and well-being. It is ideal for garden ponds, swimming pools, etc. Made of premium stainless steel 304, this waterfall is chlorine water-resistant and highly durable. It is specifically designed to guarantee a constant and even water flow. Get one now and enjoy the soothing sound and sight of the falling water! Please note: The pump and accessories for connecting it to a pump are not included. Size: 5.5" H x 11.8" W x 13.4" D