Kain 202 AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse White

Best Quality Guranteed. Titan click - buttons are hinged and feature a low-tolerance spring that cushions every click. This gives exceptional precision with every press Improved wheel - a mouse wheel click is as solid as a normal click with the Titan wheel 2.0; Its improved design provides defined and responsive scrolling steps Intelligent firmware - a click with the kain registers up to 8ms faster than the rest thanks to the improved switch mechanics and a smart firmware algorithm Ergonomic shape - every part of the kain from the shape to the buttons to the scroll wheel was finely crafted with care and precision, for an exceptionally refined and ergonomic build Performance coating - grippy, durable and dirt-resistant thanks to a hybrid anti-wear coating; The performance finish helps you keep a firm hold of the kain even during the most frantic of gaming sessions