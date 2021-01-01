Kailh Box SMD RGB MX Switch Chinese Style Red Grey Yellow Green Dustproof Switch for Mechanical Gaming Keyboard IP56 Waterproof (24 pcs, Box Noble.

This link is only the shaft and switches for mechanical keyboard It can only be used with SMD led, can't use switch led. All box switches in our stock are new edition, won't break GMK keycap. It can be compatible with 2x3x4mm led and 1.8mm led, however need to solder led to PCB at first, then solder switches on.3mm round can't use even you solder led before switches. The life-time is around 80 million times which is longer than usual switches. This switch is IP56 water-proof and dirt-proof. Has used 18k gold crosspoint technology which makes press feeling better.