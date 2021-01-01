Kaidence Abstract Cream/Blue Area Rug
Description
Features:Machine MadePolypropylene FriesePower LoomedMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Polypropylene frieseConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Latex;JuteRug Shape: Primary Color: Cream/BluePattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum regularly and spot clean when necessaryLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry clothColor Combination: Vacuums Cross Sell Test: No Beater BarOur Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoNon-Slip Backing: YesIs this rug available in different colors?: YesSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6", Round 6'7", Square 6'7", Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9' x 12', Rectangle 2'2" x 4', Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 5', Runner 2'2" x 6', Square 5', Rectangle 10' x 14', Rectangle 12' x 15', Rectangle 6' x 9', Runner 2'2" x 10', Runner 2'2" x 12', Runner 2'2" x 14', Round 3', Square 3'): 0.3Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 7Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 9Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 6'7", Square 6'7"): 16Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 30Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 40Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 4'): 3Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 6'): 4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 5', Square 5'): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): 45Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): 57Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 16Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 10'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 12'): 7Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 14'): 9Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 3', Square 3'): 2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 9', Round 9', Runner 16' x 2'2", Rectangle 18' x 12'): Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 63Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 6'7", Square 6'7"): 79Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 4', Runner 2'2" x 6', Runner 2'2" x 10', Runner 2'2" x 12', Runner 2'2" x 14'): 26Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 3', Square 3'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 5', Square 5'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): 120Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): 144Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72<