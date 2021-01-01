Kahootie Co It's That Kinda Day - Home & Work Weekly Planner, 9" x 11.5", Gray Stripe (ITKHWGS)

The Kahootie Co ™ It’s That Kinda Day Home & Work Planner (ITKHWGS)is the ultimate tool for those looking for a better way to manage their personal and professional calendars. Improve yourwork-life balance by planning your week in advance andkeeping your agenda easily accessible in one planner.The two-page per week spread offers a simple solution tohelp you organize your weekly agenda and separate yourwork & home to-do lists. Achieve your personal best bywriting down weekly goals for both home and work. Includes 12 monthly undated calendar pages with durable laminated monthly tabs..Spiral Bound with durable clear cover.Printed on premium paper.Two-pages per week, Horizontal layout.Extra note pages in back.Stylish design on inside and outside cover.Undated, 1 year weekly planning pages and 12 monthly calendar pages.Page size 8.5" x 11" (9 x 11.5" with laminated cover).It's That Kinda Day™- Home & Work Weekly Planner offers a simple solution to keep your personal and professional agendas organized each week.