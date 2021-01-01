Kaffe Fassett Collective Octopus Blue, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

the kaffe fassett collective august 2020 collection features kaffe's hand with many beautiful patterns such as rich foliage floral abstract suzani stripes and so much more. from the paint brush of kaffe this 4.32 ounce/yard lightweight woven cotton fabric is breathable and soft with a full drape. easy to sew and very versatile its ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers bed skirts and very fabric type: 100% cotton 44'' wide. fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. for example, order of 1 yard (qty=1) is 44'' x 36''. order of 3 yards (qty=3) is 44'' x 108''. washing instructions: machine wash cold/tumble dry low