Kaffe Fassett Collective for FreeSpirit Rose and Hydrangea Navy, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

From Philip Jacobs and Kaffe Fassett for Free Spirit this printed cotton fabric is from the Kaffe Fassett collection. This 4.32 ounce/yard lightweight woven cotton fabric is breathable and soft with a full drape. Easy to sew and very versatile its ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers bed skirts and very lightweight curtains. The weight and feel of this fabric is suitable for some apparel as... 100% Cotton Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low