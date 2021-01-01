Kaelynn 2 Drawer Nightstand
Description
Features:PU NightstandColor: Frame Material: Frame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Wood Species: Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Locking: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: NoFelt Lined Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Dovetail Joints: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Orientation of Doors: Shelving Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Open Shelf/Base: Adjustable Shelves: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Handle/Accent Material: MetalRemovable Handle: NoBachelors Chest: NoMirrored: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaFelt Pads Included: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseRound: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernBuilt-in Outlets: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 13.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 19.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Overall Product Weight: 31.5Legs: YesLeg Height - Top to Bottom: Tabletop Thickness: Tabletop Weight Capacity: Drawers: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 3Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: 10Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: 15Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelving: NoShelf Height - Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Assembly:Warranty: Color: White/Black