From winston porter
Kaelan Got to Be Kitten Me Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Features:Material: Woven polyesterSewn closedMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowSubject: AnimalsAnimals: CatNautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Woven polyesterInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Polyester fiberType of Bird Feathers: Color: Aqua and grayShape: SquarePillow Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: Modern & Contemporary;GlamHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayTheme: TextContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: