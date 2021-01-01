From symple stuff

Kaeden Faux Stone Electric Fireplace

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Create a cozy centerpiece in your living space with this faux stone fireplace. Decorative woodwork on the mantel and base crafts a traditional feel in your family room or den, while a stacked faux stone surround adds classic texture. Flickering flames and glowing faux fire logs bring home a realistic fireplace look, working with or without heat for year-round enjoyment. Gather around for a cozy night in when you add this freestanding electric fireplace to your small space or open concept floorplan.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com