Kaden bath vanities offers etched opal glass shades for a clean, fresh look that has taken hold in today's home interior light fixtures. The protective satin platinum finish adds sophistication to this light fixture and allows the frosted glass shade to play a part in the design. These light fixtures come with everything you need for easy installation with the shades in the up or down position. Made from durable steel for long-lasting style in your home. Designers Fountain Kaden 3-Light Gray Transitional Vanity Light | 69603-SP