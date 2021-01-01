Kadarion Hall Tree with Shoe Storage

Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Hall Tree * 1Product Size : 21" x 16" x 67"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : YesStyle : ScandinavianRomance : :Product Details : Rectangular Hall Tree : Storage: 2 Open Compartment (Top with Hanging Rod) : Wooden Open Frame and Mirrored Back Panel : Base with Caster WheelsColor : EspressoMaterials : Melamine Veneer (Paper), PB, Casters (PVC)Storage : 3 Open Compartments, Hanging RodStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Clearance under the base: 2 InchesNW CTN (LBS) : 57Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 15Lbs per ShelfFeatures:Color: EspressoFrame Material: Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: Melamine VeneerManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Storage Bench Included: NoSafety Hinges or Spring Loaded Lid: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Included: Cushion Color: Cushion Upholstery Material: Cushion Fill Material: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 2Cabinets Included: NoDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Hooks Included: YesNumber of Hooks: 1Hook Weight Capacity: Double Prong Hooks: Hook Material: MetalShoe Storage Included: YesIndividual Compartments Included: YesNumber of Individual Compartments: 2Storage Baskets Included: NoNumber of Storage Baskets: Mirror Included: YesTipover Restraint Device Included: NoFunction: Free StandingPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernBench Material: Bench Weight Capacity: Main Wood Joinery Method: Wood Species: Spefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: BS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Responsible Down Standard Certified: CSA Certified: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Lacey Act Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoHealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Advantage Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 76Overall Width - Side to Side: 30Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Overall Product Weight: 62Bench: NoSeat Height: Storage Bench Internal Height - Top to Bottom: Storage Bench Internal Width - Side to Side: