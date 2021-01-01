Kachi's Kitchen: Family Favorites from Kerala and Tamil Nadu Ann Vinod Author

The cuisines of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the finest in all of India. The artful blend of aromatic spices and healthy ingredients makes Kachi's Kitchen a book that must be in every family's library. With flavorful, mouthwatering recipes passed down through generations, this book brings authentic recipes, unique and traditional, to your home. Ann Vinod started this book as an effort to preserve her family's heritage and found over 140 treasured recipes including Avial, Puttu and Fish Molee. Kachi's Kitchen provides delicious recipes so anyone can prepare a simple dinner or a special family feast with a South Indian flair.