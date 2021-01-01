Colonial Mills Kaari Aqua 12 ft. x 12 ft. Tweed Indoor/Outdoor Round Area Rug, Blue

With a circular shape and bold colors, this rug takes tweed to the 21st century. Great for game rooms, family rooms and living rooms, this rug is stain-, mildew- and fade-resistant. Reversible and durable, you can be sure that the Kaari Tweed Rug will look great whether you decide to put it in your children's nursery, your spouse's hobby room or under the table on your deck. Color: Aqua.