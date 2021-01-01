Ivy Hill Tile Kaa Blend Black and White 24 in. x 24 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (11.62 sq. ft./Case)

Sometimes, we all need to let the animal inside out. Now, it's made possible with our Kaa Collection's Blend Pink and Purple tile. Hot, trendy leopard print melds into a flamboyant zebra print on this 24 in. x 24 in. porcelain tile. With a color gradient from deep purple to hot pink, movement is fluid allowing any space to become 2 instantaneously. The slightly uneven surface mimics the appearance of fur, giving it texture. Throw on any wall and your guests are sure to be in for a roaring good time. Color: Black and White.