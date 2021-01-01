From ivy hill tile

Ivy Hill Tile Kaa Blend Black and White 24 in. x 24 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (11.62 sq. ft./Case)

$201.47
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Sometimes, we all need to let the animal inside out. Now, it's made possible with our Kaa Collection's Blend Pink and Purple tile. Hot, trendy leopard print melds into a flamboyant zebra print on this 24 in. x 24 in. porcelain tile. With a color gradient from deep purple to hot pink, movement is fluid allowing any space to become 2 instantaneously. The slightly uneven surface mimics the appearance of fur, giving it texture. Throw on any wall and your guests are sure to be in for a roaring good time. Color: Black and White.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com