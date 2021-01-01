From skintimate
KA500 5way Powered Emergency AMFMSW NOAA Weather Alert Radio with SolarDynamo CrankFlashlight and Reading Lamp Color Black
A perfect radio for emergencies and disasters, it comes with all the features that you need in any emergency situation. It comes with a High quality AC type brushless generator. The solar panel powers the radio by itself and charges the built-in batteries as well. To maximize the sunlight's rays, the solar panel is designed to tilt with the suns position to receive the energy during the day time.