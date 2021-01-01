KA340 5Way Powered Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern Emergency AMFMSW NOAA Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth Flashlight 5V USB Mobile Phone Charger.

5-Way powered do-it-all camping lantern and emergency radio: hand crank generator, photovoltaic cells, built-in li ion rechargeable battery (non-replaceable), 5V micro USB input (charging cable included), 3 AA batteries (not included) Comprehensive broadcasting coverage includes local AM/FM, 24/7 NOAA weather channels as well as shortwave stations around the globe; Weather alert function automatically activates the radio in the event of an emergency, such as hurricane, earthquake, flood, tornado, thunderstorm, wild fire, and other warnings Built-in li-ion 2,300 mAh rechargeable battery provides 16 hours of lighting, or 20 hours radio playing time, or fully charges most of the mobile phones once with a standard plug-n-charge 5V USB output, compatible with both Apple and Android smart phones Playing your favorites tunes loud and clear by wireless streaming from your smart phone, tablet computer, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device,