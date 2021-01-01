Benefit Cosmetics 01 - Light Ka-BROW! Cream-gel Eyebrow Color with Brush

Benefit Cosmetics Ka-Brow! Cream-Gel Eyebrow Color With Brush. What it is: A waterproof cream-gel brow color that easily builds natural-looking to dramatic brows. What it does: Ka-BROW! features an all in one cream-gel formula with a built-in brush that glides on smoothly to easily shape, fill, and define brows. The 24-hour smudge-proof, waterproof color builds beautifully to create brow looks ranging from soft and natural to bold and dramatic. Transform the cap into a full length brush for extra precision and control by pulling the brush out of the cap, flipping it around and snapping it back in. A little goes a long way, so don’t be shy about dabbing any excess product off the brush before applying to each brow. Beauty tip: To add extra dimension to ka-BROW!, allow the cream-gel dry completely, then layer 3D Browtones Subtle Brow-Enhancing Highlights (sold separately) on top. How to Use: -Remove the brush from the cap. For better handling, flip the brush around and snap the base back in so that the mini brush becomes full-size -Lightly glide the brush across the cream-gel color. A little goes a long way, so don’t be shy about dabbing any excess off. -For a natural look, stroke a tiny amount of color onto brows and blend in using short strokes. Layer on more for added drama. -For extra definition and shape, first outline the shape of your brow with the angled edge of the brush, and then fill in the rest using tiny strokes. -Wipe the brush clean and snap it back into the cap, bristle-side down. Close the cap tightly to keep the color from drying out.