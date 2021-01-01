K9 Advantix II 11-20 lbs Dog Flea and Tick Treatment, Size: 1 Count | PetSmart

Get effective protection from fleas, ticks and mosquitoes with K9 Advantix II from Bayer for Dogs & Puppies. This vet-recommended flea and tick control for medium dogs between 11 and 20 pounds also kills and repels mosquitoes, a benefit not found in many other flea and tick products. Biting fleas, ticks and mosquitoes are not only a nuisance, they can spread disease and make your dog sick. Just one application of K9 Advantix II kills fleas, ticks and mosquitoes for 30 days. Evenly apply the entire contents of the K9 Advantix II tube to two to six spots (based on label directions and the dog's weight) on the top of the back from the shoulder to the base of the tail. At each spot, part the hair until the skin is visible. Place the tip of the tube on the skin and gently squeeze to expel a portion of the solution on the skin. The formula starts to work within 12 hours of application to kill fleas and keeps working for one month. Use year-round to help keep your dog protected from biting and infesting fleas. Do not use on cats; use only on dogs. Features: New packaging, same formula Contains one one-month application of Bayer K9 Advantix II topical flea, tick and mosquito prevention treatment for medium dogs 11-20 lbs Kills through contact, so fleas, ticks and mosquitoes don't have to bite your dog to die Veterinarian recommended Repels and kills fleas, ticks and mosquitoes Topical treatment is easy to apply Starts working to kill fleas within 12 hours and keeps working for 30 days Intended For: Use only on dogs and puppies 7 weeks of age and older and weighing 11-20 lbs Includes: (1) tube 1.0 mL Health Consideration: Flea & Tick Use: Topical Solution Pet Weight: 11-20 lb Total Weight: 0.84 fl oz Dimensions: 4.252 x .87 x 4.724 Cautions: Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on cats. Directions: It is a violation of Federal Law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling. Ingredients: Imidacloproid, Permethrin & Pyriproxyfen K9 Advantix II 11-20 lbs Dog Flea and Tick Treatment, Size: 1 Count | PetSmart