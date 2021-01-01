K70 WeatherSealed DSLR Camera Body Only Silver

Best Quality Guranteed. All weather DSLR: dustproof, weather resistant and outstanding cold proof performance down to 10 degree C. The K 70 expands the boundaries of photo Shooting High performance image sensor: equipped with aa filter free design APS C size CMOS Image Sensor with 24. 24 MP Optical Viewfinder with 100 percent field of view: k 70s viewfinder provides a large, sharp view of the subject, allowing you to capture it exactly the way you want High ISO102400: super high sensitivity photography to capture dramatic scenes of nature in sharp, high resolution images Pixel shift resolution system: optimizing the potential of the high pixel image sensor to capture breathtaking, super high resolution images In body shake reduction: K 70 features the In body shake reduction mechanism with a compensation effect of 4. 5 shutter steps; It works effectively with all interchangeable lenses*