K70 RGB MK2 SE Mechanical RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard PBT DoubleShot Keycaps Cherry MX Speed and MM350 Premium AntiFray Extra Thick Cloth Gaming.

Best Quality Guranteed. Get the RAPIDFIRE advantage - CHERRY MX Speed mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand, with blistering fast 1.2mm actuation Aircraft-grade silver anodized brushed aluminum frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming White PBT double-shot keycaps for superior durability, look and feel Extended XL Size: Cover your whole gaming area with a massive 930mm x 400mm (36.6 x 15.7) surface, giving ample room for your mouse, keyboard and more Extra Thick Comfort: Stay in the game longer with 5mm plush rubber construction that also helps smooth out uneven desktop surfaces Durable Design: Stands up to daily gaming with a precision-stitched, 360 anti-fray edge that guards against surface peeling