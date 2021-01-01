From sate-lite
K70 RGB MK2 SE Mechanical RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard PBT DoubleShot Keycaps Cherry MX Speed and MM350 Premium AntiFray Extra Thick Cloth Gaming.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Get the RAPIDFIRE advantage - CHERRY MX Speed mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand, with blistering fast 1.2mm actuation Aircraft-grade silver anodized brushed aluminum frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming White PBT double-shot keycaps for superior durability, look and feel Extended XL Size: Cover your whole gaming area with a massive 930mm x 400mm (36.6 x 15.7) surface, giving ample room for your mouse, keyboard and more Extra Thick Comfort: Stay in the game longer with 5mm plush rubber construction that also helps smooth out uneven desktop surfaces Durable Design: Stands up to daily gaming with a precision-stitched, 360 anti-fray edge that guards against surface peeling