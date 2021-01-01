K680T 60 WirelessWired Mechanical Keyboard Compact 68 Keys 1000mAh Rechargeable GamingOffice Keyboard MultiDevice for iOS Android Windows and Mac.

Best Quality Guranteed. Multi-Device and Dual-Mode ConnectionK680T Bluetooth wireless and USB wired dual-mode mechanical keyboard can connect up to three devices at the same time, compatible with Laptop, iPad, IOS, Windows, Mac or Android, and FN + Q / W / E can easily switch among the three. Different LED indicators always let you know which device to connect to. 68 Key Mini and Compact LayoutUltra compact layout mechanical keyboard, while maintaining the Mac key position and commonly used keys for games, to minimizes the size to 13.44.251.4inch; Saving desktop space, giving your right hand and mouse more space, whether you are working, gaming or daily use, it will perform perfectly. 1000mAh Durable BatteryK680T rechargeable portable mechanical keyboard with 1000mAh battery, which can allow you to use at least 10 hours, 3 hours of fast charging time, 360 hours of standby time to minimize the charging time. Humanized int