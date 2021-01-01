From ico bath
ICO Bath K605E Kontour 24" W x 60" H 110 V Plug-In Stainless Steel Towel Warmer Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Warmer Electric Towel Warmer
Advertisement
ICO Bath K605E Kontour 24" W x 60" H 110 V Plug-In Stainless Steel Towel Warmer ICO Bath K605E Features:Constructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Kontour line seamlesslyOn/Off switch included on towel warmerWarms and dries towels for exceptional comfortTowel warmers help bathrooms stay warm and prevent mold and mildew build-upIncludes 14 bars providing warmth and hanging space for your towelsHeating mechanism powered by a plug-in connectionAll mounting hardware required for installation is included with this productSecure mounting assembly for peace of mindConcealed screws for a clean aestheticCovered under ICO Bath's 2 year warrantyICO Bath K605E Specifications:Height: 60" (top to bottom)Width: 24" (left to right)Depth (Projection): 4"Power Type: Plug-InVoltage: 110 VWattage: 180 watts Electric Towel Warmer Chrome