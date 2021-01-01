From wallmonkeys
K582 SURARA RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with104 KeysLinear and QuietRed Switches
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PROFESSIONAL RED SWITCHES. K582 gaming keyboard is equipped with pluggable OUTEMU red switches, which are linear, top-to-bottom switches. These switches require less force to press down and the keys feel smoother and easier to use. No tactile 'bump' but responsive. A great choice for work and play! N-KEY ROLLOVER: 100% anti-ghosting 104 keys ensure the most accurate simultaneous key presses. Fully programmable - Reassign any key or set up the most extreme macros for effortless gaming. No CD software included, please download software from http://bit. ly/K582keyboard DYNAMIC RGB BACKLIGHT: 6 backlight themes and 18 backlight models allow you to type in the dark. You can adjust its brightness with FN + Up/Down. Arrow Key in any non-breathing mode. EXTREME DURABILITY: 50 million times keystroke test, small actuation force and short travel make it. Solid base with double injection ABS keycaps