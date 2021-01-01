From fisher price brands
K550 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Backlit with Brown Switches Macro Recording Wrist Rest Volume Control Full Size Yama USB Passthrough for.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. GAMING KEYBOARD - WHITE VERSION; 131 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Custom Mechanical Switches (Cherry Brown equivalent) designed for longevity with greater durability and responsiveness. The Mechanical Keyboard Keys offer medium resistance, medium click sound, and crisp, precise tactile feedback. Ideal for both; ultimate Gaming performance and for office environments, where a too loud clicky sound might annoy others RGB MECHANICAL KEYBOARD; WITH 12 Programmable MACRO KEYS RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, the RGB Led illuminated keyboard comes with molded keycaps offering crystal clear uniform backlighting and lettering that doesn't scratch off. Featuring a Total of 18 Backlight Modes, 8 different colors, 5 backlight brightness levels, breathing speed, and user defined backlighting QUICK DETACHABLE WRIST REST WHITE ALUMINUM / ABS CONSTRUCTION; The PC Gaming keyboard is constructed of A