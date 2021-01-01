From corsair
Corsair K55 RGB pro + Harpoon RGB pro Gaming Bundle
Advertisement
Includes an RGB gaming keyboard and gaming mouse to kick-start your PC gaming experience. Play in confidence thanks to high-quality materials, exceptional build quality, and proven CORSAIR reliability. K55 RGB PRO Gaming Keyboard: Dynamic five-zone RGB backlighting, six dedicated macro keys with Elgato Stream Deck software integration, IP42-rated dust and spill-resistant design, soft textured detachable palm rest, dedicated volume, and media keys. HARPOON RGB PRO Gaming Mouse: lightweight at just 85g, comfortable contoured design, easy plug-and-play setup, 12,000 DPI optical sensor, six programmable buttons. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software makes your mouse and keyboard work together, enabling RGB lighting control, custom macro programming, and fine-tuning of your keyboard and mouse.