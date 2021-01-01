Kingston Brass K511A Kaiser 1.8 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Polished Chrome Showers Hand Showers Multi Function

Kingston Brass K511A Kaiser 1.8 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Get a spa like experience in your home with the Kaiser 4-function hand shower head. It will allow you to gently massage your stresses away under the multitude of spray modes available. Cater the water flow to your desires as you allow the premium finish to add a glistening elegance to your bathroom ensemble. Hose and elbow are sold separately.Kingston Brass K511A Features:Engineering grade ABS constructionMax 1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM flow rate at 80 PSIEasy operation thumb dial spray settingBlack neopreene sleeve for easy and comfort gripSteady and consistent streamStandard 1/2" IPS connectionKingston Brass K511A Specifications:Hand Shower Height: 9-1/16" (top to bottom)Hand Shower Width: 3-1/8" (left to right)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteConnection Size: 1/2" Multi Function Polished Chrome