From first deal
K4 Phone Call Play Music Wireless bluetooth Glasses One-click Control Anti-light Blue Sunglasses BT5.0 Smart Glasses-Black
Advertisement
DefinitionSpecificationBasic ParameterMaterialABS+silica gelLensSunglasses(grey/blue)Weightabout 43gColourBlackHardware parameterChipset supplierJieLiChipsetAC6936dSpeaker1506MicrophoneMEMS MICBattery TypeLithium polymerCapacity110mAhConnection parameterbluetooth5.0 WIFIN. ANFCN. ACompatible systemIOS? AndroidOther PartmeterCharging methodUSBCharging timeabout 2-3HWaterproof LevelN.