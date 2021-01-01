Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard - Wireless - Black

Work and play wherever you go with this Logitech K380 multi-device keyboard. Bluetooth 3.0 technology provides a cable-free and clutter-free connection with up to three devices without any interference or disconnection.Experience laptop-like typing on your tablet or phone with this Logitech K380 multi-device keyboard. The 33-foot connection range lets you stay productive and untethered in large rooms, while two alkaline batteries provide power for continuous typing. Whisper-quiet touch keys and a familiar layout make typing easier and more comfortable, so you can focus on the job at hand. A modern minimalist design is visually appealing and elevates your desk setup, while the slim, lightweight profile ensures easy portability. This keyboard is compatible with Windows, iOS and Android for seamless versatility.Switch buttons quickly pair and alternate between multiple devices, while onboard deliver easy media navigation and data input across a range of tasks. This black Logitech K380 multi-device keyboard can be combined with a Logitech Flow-enabled wireless mouse (not included) to support typing, navigation and copy pasting across multiple computer screens.