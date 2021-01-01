Keychron K2 Bluetooth Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with Gateron Brown Switch/LED Backlit/USB C/Anti Ghosting/N-Key Rollover, 84 Key Keyboard for.

A 75% layout (84-key) white LED backlight compact Bluetooth mechanical keyboard. The ultimate keyboard that retains shortcut and arrow keys. Inclined bottom frame makes the K2 more comfortable to type even without a palm rest. Connects with up to 3 devices via Bluetooth and switch among them easily. With the latest?Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 chipset, the K2 is best to fit home, office and light gaming use while connecting with your smartphone, laptop and iPad. It also has wired mode with USB Type-C connection. With a unique Mac layout, K2 gaming keyboard has all necessary Mac function keys, while compatible with Windows. Extra keycaps for both Windows and Mac operating system are included. K2 can last up to 72 hours typing, or up to 7 days normal use (count 8hrs per day) with a 4000 mAh big battery, which is one of the biggest in mechanical keyboard. N-key rollover (NKRO) on wired mode or 6KRO on wireless mode. Charming white LED backlight with elegant keycap legends helps to